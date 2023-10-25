Amphenol: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $513.9 million.…

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $513.9 million.

The Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 78 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $3.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 77 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.09 billion to $3.15 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.16 billion.

Amphenol expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.94 to $2.96 per share, with revenue ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.38 billion.

Amphenol shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 11%. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

