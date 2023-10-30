Amkor Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $132.6 million.…

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share.

The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.73 billion.

Amkor Technology shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.44, a decline of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMKR

