Ametek: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $340.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ametek expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.61 to $1.63.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.31 to $6.33 per share.

Ametek shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 8.5%. The stock has risen slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

