Amerisafe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $10 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deridder, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $72.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $74.8 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75 million.

Amerisafe shares have increased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $52.44, a decline of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

