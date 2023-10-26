Ameris Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $80.1 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $80.1 million.

The Atlanta-based bank said it had earnings of $1.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $393.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $270.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Ameris Bancorp shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $36.18, a decline of 29% in the last 12 months.

