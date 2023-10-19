American National Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.8…

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.8 million.

The bank, based in Danville, Virginia, said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $35.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.4 million, missing Street forecasts.

American National Bankshares shares have risen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMNB

