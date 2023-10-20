American Express: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $2.45 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $2.45 billion.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $3.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $15.38 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.41 billion.

American Express shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 11%. The stock has risen roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

