Amer Movil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $118.9 million.

The Mexico City-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $11.95 billion in the period.

Amer Movil shares have decreased almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.14, an increase of 3% in the last 12 months.

