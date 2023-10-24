Amedisys: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $26 million.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The home health care and hospice services provider posted revenue of $556.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $561.8 million.

Amedisys shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $92.18, a drop of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

