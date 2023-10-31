Amcor: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

The Warmley Bristol, Britain-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.44 billion in the period.

Amcor expects full-year earnings in the range of 67 cents to 71 cents per share.

Amcor shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.89, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

