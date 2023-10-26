Amazon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $9.88 billion. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $9.88 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $143.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $160 billion to $167 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $121.33 billion.

Amazon shares have climbed 43% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed nearly 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $119.77, an increase of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

