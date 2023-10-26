Amalgamated Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $22.3 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $22.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $98 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $70.5 million.

Amalgamated Financial shares have dropped 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 33% in the last 12 months.

