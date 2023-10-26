Aluminum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Aluminum Corp. (ACH) on Wednesday reported profit of $267.5 million in its third quarter.…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Aluminum Corp. (ACH) on Wednesday reported profit of $267.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 38 cents.

The aluminum maker posted revenue of $7.51 billion in the period.

Aluminum shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 50% in the last 12 months.

