Altria: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.17 billion.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.28 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.28 billion, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.48 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.91 to $4.98 per share.

