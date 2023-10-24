Alphabet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $19.69 billion.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of $1.55 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $76.69 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet’s advertising commissions, revenue was $64.05 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.13 billion.

