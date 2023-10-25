Allison Transmission: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $158 million.…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $158 million.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.76.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $736 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $764.1 million.

Allison Transmission shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $57.20, a rise of 47% in the last 12 months.

