Alimera Sciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The eye drug developer posted revenue of $23.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.21. A year ago, they were trading at $5.37.

