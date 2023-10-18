Alcoa: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alcoa Corp. (AA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $168 million in its third…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alcoa Corp. (AA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $168 million in its third quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.14 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.13 per share.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company posted revenue of $2.6 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.59 billion.

Alcoa shares have dropped 42% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.53, a fall of 33% in the last 12 months.

