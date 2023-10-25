Alamos Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $39.4 million, after…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $39.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $256.2 million in the period.

Alamos Gold shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.69, an increase of 64% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGI

