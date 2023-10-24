Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Agree Realty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Agree Realty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Royal Oak, Michigan, said it had funds from operations of $97.6 million, or $1 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 98 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $39.7 million, or 41 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $136.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.8 million.

The company’s shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $54.52, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up