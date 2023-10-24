Agree Realty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) on Tuesday reported a key measure…

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Royal Oak, Michigan, said it had funds from operations of $97.6 million, or $1 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 98 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $39.7 million, or 41 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $136.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.8 million.

The company’s shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $54.52, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.