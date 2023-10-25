Agnico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $178.6 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period.

Agnico shares have decreased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.81, a rise of 13% in the last 12 months.

