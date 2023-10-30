AGNC Investment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a loss of $392 million…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a loss of $392 million in its third quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $593 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$53 million.

AGNC Investment shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.94, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.

