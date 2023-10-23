Agilysys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.5…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $58.6 million in the period.

Agilysys expects full-year revenue in the range of $235 million to $238 million.

Agilysys shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $63.99, a climb of 20% in the last 12 months.

