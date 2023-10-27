AerCap: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.11 billion. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.11 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $4.86. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period.

AerCap expects full-year earnings to be $9.50 per share.

AerCap shares have increased roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AER

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.