Adtalem: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $10.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $368.8 million in the period.

Adtalem expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion.

Adtalem shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $43.15, a climb of nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

