Acadia Realty Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RYE, N.Y. (AP) — RYE, N.Y. (AP) — Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Rye, New York, said it had funds from operations of $27.6 million, or 27 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 27 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $1.7 million, or 2 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $81.4 million in the period.

Acadia Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.29 to $1.32 per share.

The company’s shares have declined almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.68, a drop of 2% in the last 12 months.

