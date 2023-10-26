A.O. Smith: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $135.4 million. The Milwaukee-based…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $135.4 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $937.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $906.8 million.

A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.85 billion.

A.O. Smith shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 25% in the last 12 months.

