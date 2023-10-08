8 Countertop Trends for 2023-2024

There’s no shortage of kitchen countertop materials, finishes, styles and color options. However, certain types of countertops are more requested…

There’s no shortage of kitchen countertop materials, finishes, styles and color options. However, certain types of countertops are more requested than others. Not only should your kitchen countertop look good, but it should also be durable and easy to maintain. Here are some of the top kitchen countertop trends for 2023-2024.

What’s the Most Popular Kitchen Countertop Right Now?

There are dozens of kitchen countertop options out here, but there are several types currently grabbing more attention. “Quartz and quartzite continue to be the most popular countertop choices amongst homeowners today,” says Margie Kaercher, founder and lead designer of Hearth and Honey Homes.

Here are the top eight kitchen countertop materials:

1. Quartz

“Quartz is a manmade stone that is composed of roughly 80% to 93% natural material mixed with pigments and resins, making it a very durable and low-maintenance option,” Kaercher says. “With quartz, the artificial pigments that are added allow homeowners a wide variety of choices, making it a more flexible option when coordinating the other aspects of your kitchen design, too.”

Average Price

The price of quartz varies greatly depending on the quality. The typical quartz countertop costs $50 to $75 per square foot, but luxury quartz countertops cost as much as $200 per square foot to install. Lower-quality quartz has veins and some discoloration, while premium quartz countertops have no visible veining and are rich in color. The most expensive quartz countertops are custom-made to order.

Pros of Quartz Countertops

— Recyclable.

— Long-lasting.

— Easy to clean.

— Variety of color and design options.

— Ultra-durable.

Cons of Quartz Countertops

— Expensive.

— Prone to heat damage.

— Heavy.

2. Quartzite

“Quartzite is an all-natural stone that requires sealing annually, and while it’s not quite as stain-resistant and low-maintenance as quartz, it’s still more so than other natural stones,” Kaercher says. Another thing to consider is that because quartzite is a natural stone, it cannot be customized, which limits design and color options.

Average Price

The cost for quartz and quartzite is generally within the same range, Kaercher adds, but quartzite is much more expensive and labor-intensive to install. Installing a quartzite countertop in a standard kitchen costs $2,300 to $8,300, assuming a size of 30 square feet to 40 square feet.

Pros of Quartzite Countertops

— Low maintenance.

— UV resistant.

— Environmentally friendly.

— Naturally occurring stone.

— Resistant to heat.

Cons of Quartzite Countertops

— Limited design and color options.

— Difficult and expensive to install.

— Prone to scratches.

— Very porous and requires annual sealing.

3. Granite

Granite has been a trendy kitchen countertop material for years, but Kaercher says it now depends on the slab.

“Aside from certain granite colors and patterns being out of style, it is still a durable and fairly low-maintenance option if you can find a slab that suits your aesthetic,” she says. More popular granite options include lighter or more solid color choices and veined granite.

Average Price

Size and quality are the biggest price factors. Granite countertops cost between $40 and $100 per square foot with labor adding another $35 to $85 per hour to the final cost. Granite tile is an affordable alternative, which costs between $5 and $15 per square foot. Tiles can go over the existing countertop, saving you on the cost of demolition and disposal.

Pros of Granite Countertops

— Heat-resistant.

— Available in many design and color options.

— Long-lasting.

— Very durable.

— Easy to clean.

Cons of Granite Countertops

— Expensive.

— Can crack if not sealed properly.

— Slabs can have imperfections.

— Porous.

4. Marble

Marble is a natural stone and a staple for luxury kitchens, making it another popular kitchen countertop material. No two slabs of marble are the same because of factors like where it’s sourced, impurities, patterns, colors and veining. Because each piece is unique, marble countertops come in a variety of prices and qualities.

Marble is generally more expensive than some other materials, but it can last years with regular maintenance.

Average Price

The average cost of marble countertops is $60 per square foot but can range from $40 to $100 per square foot. The cost of installation is around $35 to $45 per hour. The cost of materials and installation depends on type, grade, size, transportation and more. Certain types of marble are rare, which increases the price. If you choose marble tiles instead of a solid slab, you can reduce the price by 30% to 50%.

Pros of Marble Countertops

— Adds to home value.

— Resistant to heat.

— Unique veining.

— Long-lasting with regular upkeep and sealing.

Cons of Marble Countertops

— Pricey.

— High maintenance.

— Porous and can easily stain.

— Scratches easily.

5. Butcher Block

Butcher block consists of individual wooden strips — usually hard maple, teak, birch or walnut, glued together into a slab — similar to cutting surfaces used in butcher shops.

Not only is butcher block eco-friendly, Kaercher says it’s resistant to everyday wear and tear and easier to sand down and refinish as it ages. “Although butcher block does require frequent sealing, it’s super simple to do and does not require a professional,” Kaercher adds.

Average Price

On average, homeowners spend $50 to $100 per square foot on butcher block countertops including materials and installation. Up to $15,000 can be spent on large kitchens or on exotic hardwoods. Custom work is even pricier, averaging $400 per square foot or over $15,000.

Pros of Butcher Block Countertops

— Long-lasting.

— Can be sanded and resealed.

— Easy to clean.

— Natural look.

— Environmentally friendly.

Cons of Butcher Block Countertops

— Requires regular maintenance.

— Surface can be scratched by knives.

— Can be damaged by water over time.

— Wood can crack.

6. Soapstone

Soapstone is a natural material made from steatite that’s not as commonly used as a kitchen countertop material. Soapstone is typically a darker grey and continues to naturally darken over time. While some enjoy the natural patina, it may be uneven.

This material is nonporous and resistant to staining, but scratches will eventually appear. Soapstone is more durable than other materials and does not crack easily.

Average Price

Homeowners generally pay $55 to $120 per square foot for soapstone kitchen countertops, with an average cost of $65 per square foot. When installing the countertops, budget around $550 to $750 for a pro. This includes delivery, prep work and cleanup. It will cost more if you want special features like backsplashes and cutouts.

Pros of Soapstone Countertops

— Environmentally friendly.

— Beautiful coloring.

— Stain resistant.

— Heat-resistant.

— Scratches can be repaired.

— Easy to maintain.

Cons of Soapstone Countertops

— Coloring may become uneven.

— Surface can scratch or dent.

— Few color options.

7. Stainless Steel

Stainless steel kitchen countertops are perfect for industrial-style kitchens. Stainless steel is heat-resistant, durable, easy to maintain and naturally antibacterial. It comes in a variety of finishes, such as satin, mirror polish, brushed metal and antique matte. However, this material is prone to scratching and contact with metal cookware and cutlery can be loud.

Average Price

The price of stainless steel kitchen countertops ranges from $70 to $215 per square foot and installation adds another $10 per square foot. The thickness, or gauge, will also impact the price.

The price of custom stainless steel counters is on the higher end and includes the wood base that the metal encases. You can save on the cost by buying your own wood base, which should have a minimum thickness of 23 inches to 32 inches. A four-by-eight sheet costs about $22.

Pros of Stainless Steel Countertops

— Recyclable.

— Heat-resistant.

— Very durable.

— Easiest countertop to clean.

— Antibacterial.

Cons of Stainless Steel Countertops

— Prone to scratches.

— Noisy.

8. Concrete

Concrete kitchen countertops are growing in popularity, offering homeowners a unique and trendy look. Concrete is highly customizable with plenty of style and color options and is typically poured and cast in your kitchen. While concrete is durable and long-lasting, it requires regular maintenance and any spills must be cleaned up as soon as possible. Concrete is susceptible to cracking, but certain treatments can reduce these chances.

One thing to note is that concrete takes four to 10 weeks to cure completely, depending on the humidity and additives in the concrete. Your countertop shouldn’t be touched during this time.

Average Price

When installing a concrete kitchen countertop, the contractor can power the concrete onsite or prepare it at the warehouse according to your specifications. This can impact the final cost and how long it takes to complete the project.

The cost to pour and install a concrete countertop on-site ranges between $60 to $145 per square foot while a precast concrete countertop ranges from $65 to $150 a square foot. If you want to add custom details, such as color or edging, it’s better to pour onsite. The final price depends on the size, color and finishing style.

Pros of Concrete Countertops

— Heat- and scratch-resistant.

— Customizable.

— Durable.

— Plenty of style and color options.

Cons of Concrete Countertops

— High maintenance.

— Prone to cracking.

— Very heavy.

— Can be expensive due to custom work.

— Porous and must be resealed regularly.

What Types of Countertops Are Outdated?

Although granite is still a highly requested kitchen countertop material, some styles are considered outdated.

“While granite was a longstanding popular option for homeowners in the ’90s and early 2000s, it definitely gives a more dated look in kitchens today — specifically the darker, speckled slabs,” Kaercher says.

Another outdated material is ceramic tile, Kaercher says, as the grout lines aren’t practical for everyday use and upkeep. Laminates, which are plastic-coated synthetic materials, have been widely used for decades and are now out of fashion.

How Do I Choose Kitchen Countertop Material?

“Because countertops are one of the most if not the most used element in the kitchen, it’s important to not only pick a material that aligns with your style preferences, but also makes sense for your type of kitchen use,” Kaercher says.

She adds that durability and maintenance are the top things to consider when weighing your options.

What Is the Most Durable Type of Countertop?

Quartz countertops are among the most durable. Quartz stone is crushed and mixed with resin, making it nearly indestructible. You won’t have to worry about scratches, chips or cracks and it doesn’t require resealing; however, it’s not as heat-resistant as other materials and seams may be noticeable.

Which Is the Easiest Countertop to Maintain?

The easiest kitchen countertops to maintain are nonporous and naturally stain-resistant, such as stainless steel, laminates, quartz, soapstone and granite. Maintenance typically includes wiping the surface with a cloth and soapy water.

