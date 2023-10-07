7 Best Psychedelic Stocks to Watch

The U.S. psychedelics industry is expanding in late 2023, with heavy private investment and with the blessing of the chief…

The U.S. psychedelics industry is expanding in late 2023, with heavy private investment and with the blessing of the chief U.S. drug-approval agency.

In late June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its first-ever draft guidance on psychedelic drug clinical trials in key areas like psychedelic therapy and high-end herbal medicine, providing industry companies with a glimpse at a regulatory roadmap for drug development.

In addition, the psychedelic drugs market is expected to grow from $4.9 billion in 2022 to $11.8 billion by 2029, according to U.K.-based Brandessence Market Research. That’s a compound annual growth rate of about 13.5%.

Starting in 2022, two U.S. states — Oregon and Colorado — established dates to legalize specific psychedelic substances. On Jan. 1, 2023, Oregon became the first state to legalize the adult use of psilocybin (psychedelic mushrooms) via the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. The legislation creates a licensure process for manufacturers and service centers but requires that a state-certified facilitator be present during psilocybin consumption and does not allow retail sales.

Later in 2023, more U.S. states, including Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada and Washington, have passed legislation to open a path to legalization for so-called psilocybin services. Most psychedelics are still classified as Schedule 1 substances by the federal government, however, so it remains to be seen how federal law will comingle with state allowances for psychedelics.

Regardless, the industry appears to be a year or two away from getting enough private funding for research and development to make significant moves forward, and the opportunity for ground-floor investment in psychedelic drugs exists right now.

What stocks will prosper the most in that time frame? Many of these investments are very cheap now and are risky just because that’s the nature of the beast, so it’s important to do your due diligence when considering psychedelic stocks. Here are some of the best psychedelic sector stocks generating a buzz among investors now:

Psychedelic stock YTD return as of Oct. 24 Atai Life Sciences NV (ticker: ATAI) -53.8% GH Research PLC (GHRS) -28.9% Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS) -26.3% Incannex Healthcare Ltd. (IXHL) -69.6% Mind Medicine Inc. (MNMD) 23.2% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) -70.6% Cybin Inc. (CYBN) 51.7%

Atai Life Sciences NV (ATAI)

Atai shares have been in significant freefall through the first three-quarters of 2023, a scenario that shines a light on the long-term patience needed to produce profits in a nascent industry like psychedelics. That said, analysts are starting to come around on ATAI. H.C. Wainwright biotech analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a “buy” rating on Atai in early October, with a price target of $20. Its closing price on Oct. 24 was $1.23.

The very same week, Atai announced it had completed its phase 1 study evaluating proprietary oral transmucosal film (OTF) DMT formulation VLS-01 in 74 healthy participants. The drug is designed to aid major depressive disorder patients, and a successful phase 1 trial would go a long way toward getting Atai off the ground and into the psilocybin-based mental health marketplace.

GH Research PLC (GHRS)

Dublin, Ireland-based GH Research also recently earned a “buy” rating from H.C. Wainwright’s Trucchio, with a $45 price target (shares traded at $6.91 as of Oct. 24). The company specializes in depression treatments with its proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies, and its European phase 2b trial of proprietary inhalable compound GH001 seems on track to produce top-line data in mid-to-late 2024.

The biopharma company did get some downbeat news when the FDA issued a clinical hold in early October on GH’s phase 1 trial of GH001, citing “insufficient information.” The FDA expects to issue an update on the hold by early November at the latest. Meanwhile, GH001’s clinical development for treatment-resistant depression is on track outside the U.S.

In early October, JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler one-upped Trucchio with a target price of $50 per share and a reiterated “buy” call on GHRS.

Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)

Compass shares are also dragging in late 2023, down 26.3% on a year-to-date basis. The U.K.-based biotech, which specializes in psilocybin research for treating depression, recently landed $285 million in private funding to expand its research in mental health. The cash should last for another two years, allowing Compass to further its efforts in combating treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and related conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia.

Clinical trials are basically on schedule. Compass is running two phase 3 trials for COMP360, the company’s psilocybin TRD therapy, with full results expected by 2024 and mid-2025. Regulatory approval for its TRD treatment drug is expected by late 2025, if the trials clear the necessary hurdles.

Drug sales could top out at $3.7 billion, experts say, which would create a profit runway for years to come. To date, the signs are encouraging for Compass. A study released in late May showed more than 50% of the company’s depression test patients demonstrated strong signs of remission within 18 months.

Incannex Healthcare Ltd. (IXHL)

Incannex, an Australian biopharma-based biosciences company, has seen its share price slide by 54.5% over the past 90 days, but clear skies could be on the way. The Melbourne-based medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies developer recently earned a green light from the FDA to conduct phase 2 and 3 clinical trials on IHL-42X in the U.S. Testing will soon start on obstructive sleep apnea patients who’ve traditionally relied on continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices for treatment.

The company has also announced plans to redomicile in the U.S., and its buyout of APIRx Pharmaceutical USA LLC, a pharmaceutical medicinal cannabinoid product development company, for $93.3 million is well underway. APIRx, with an intellectual property portfolio of 19 granted patents and 23 pending patents, should expand the Incannex drug therapy portfolio in key commercial treatment areas such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease, gastrointestinal diseases and addiction disorders.

Incannex also received the go-ahead from Australian regulators to proceed with phase 2 trials on its rheumatoid arthritis drug treatment, which could set the stage for a second pipeline drug for the company in the next several years.

Mind Medicine Inc. (MNMD)

MindMed shares are down by 38.7% over the past three months, but they are up 23.2% year to date as of Oct. 24. The New York-based company specializes in the development of novel product candidates to treat depression, anxiety, addiction and other disorders.

The company is heavily involved in the serotonergic psychedelics drug treatment realm, focusing especially on DMT, psilocybin and LSD, using neuroplasticity and neuron growth treatments that have, so far, held up in clinical trials. The FDA has already cleared Mind Medicine’s investigational new drug application for MM-120, a pharmacologically optimized form of LSD to treat generalized anxiety disorder. That treatment therapy is set for a phase 2 trial with top-line data expected by late 2023.

Company CEO Robert Barrow calls the current quarter “critical” for MindMed, as MM-120 is set to cross the finish line by the end of the year. In the last 90 days, consensus analyst 12-month price target estimates for MNMD shares averaged $22.88. The stock is trading at $2.71 per share as of Oct. 24.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

Seelos shares ran into a buzzsaw in mid-September after the company admitted that its first reported phase 2 trial of its SLS-002 intranasal racemic ketamine treatment for suicidal behavior ideation and severe depression failed to include enough patients. Full trial reviews were required to have 220 test patients, and Seelos only included 147 in its trial study.

SEEL shares fell roughly 70% the day the company announced the trial shortfall. The company has picked up the pace in October, however, with SEEL shares up 25% over the past 30 days. The company expects a favorable update from the FDA on the testing issues, and BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained his “buy” rating on SEEL with a price target of $4 per share. The company’s stock is trading at about 20 cents per share as of Oct. 24.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

Cybin, a Canadian psychedelic drug developer that produces treatments for depression, anxiety and addiction, should get a boost now that its acquisition of Small Pharma Inc. is complete. The deal provided solid research benefits for Cybin, as it adds Small Pharma’s science and analytics team to the company’s roster and “firmly establish(es) us as a leader in the psychedelics sector,” CEO Doug Drysdale said in an Oct. 23 statement.

The deal also leaves Cybin “well positioned with two advanced clinical programs for the treatment of depression and anxiety disorders with demonstrated safety and efficacy,” Drysdale said. “Our efforts are also supported by the largest intellectual property portfolio in the psychedelic drug development space, with over 30 patents granted and more than 160 patents pending.”

The company also announced new levels of funding that “should provide Cybin with the cash runway needed to complete our value-driving clinical milestones and enable us to continue focusing on clinical execution with the ultimate goal of bringing improved therapeutic options to patients in need,” Drysdale said.

The company also received a big boost from billionaire and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, whose hedge fund recently snapped up nearly 19 million CYBN shares in mid-September, which represents an 8.1% stake in the company. The Cohen purchase also offers some much-needed validity to the psychedelics sector at a time when it could use a shot in the arm.

Update 10/25/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.