7 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy for Income

The global pharmaceutical industry is expected to generate $1.15 trillion in sales in 2023, according to Statista. The oncology segment alone should see $188.2 billion in sales this year. The pharma industry is expected to grow 5.8% annually, reaching $1.48 trillion by 2028.

Not only are pharmaceutical stocks excellent defensive investments in an uncertain economy, some pharma stocks pay sizable dividends that can be a source of steady income and help offset the impact of inflation. Here are seven pharmaceutical stocks with “buy” ratings from Morningstar that have dividends of at least 2%:

Stock Forward dividend yield Implied upside from Oct. 9 closing price Roche Holding AG (ticker: RHHBY) 3.8% 61.9% AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) 2.2% 16.3% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 4.9% 44.6% Sanofi SA (SNY) 3.5% 12.9% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 4% 16.6% Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 4% 29.2% GSK PLC (GSK) 3.8% 45.6%

Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY)

Roche is a Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company. Its leading products include cancer drugs Avastin, Herceptin and Rituxan. Analyst Karen Andersen says Roche has a strong portfolio of commercial drugs and an impressive pipeline of candidates, and she says investors are overly focusing on trial data from higher-risk oncology drug candidate tiragolumab. Anderson is bullish on Roche shares despite estimating just a 20% probability of approval for tiragolumab and says recent approvals of Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy Elevidys and blood cancer drug Columvi are encouraging. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $56 fair value estimate for RHHBY stock, which closed at $34.59 on Oct. 9.

Dividend yield: 3.8%

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

AstraZeneca is one of the largest pure-play pharmaceutical companies in the world. Its leading commercial drugs include Tagrisso for lung cancer, Farxiga for type 2 diabetes, and Soliris for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Analyst Damien Conover says positive data from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) cancer drug Rybrevant suggests Tagrisso’s more than $5 billion in annual sales could be at risk. However, Conover says AstraZeneca’s pipeline is one of the strongest in the industry and should help improve overall operating margins. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $78 fair value estimate for AZN stock, which closed at $67.04 on Oct. 9.

Dividend yield: 2.2%

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Pfizer is one of the world’s largest pharma companies and has a diversified portfolio of drugs for treating a variety of conditions. Its top drugs include its Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine, its Paxlovid COVID-19 oral treatment and its Prevnar pneumococcal vaccine. Conover says Pfizer has a strong business with a drug portfolio that generates impressive cash flows. The company’s massive size also provides advantages in funding new drug development. Excluding COVID-19 product sales, Conover says Pfizer is positioned for steady growth through 2028. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $48 fair value estimate for PFE stock, which closed at $33.20 on Oct. 9.

Dividend yield: 4.9%

[READ: 15 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now]

Sanofi SA (SNY)

Sanofi is a French pharmaceutical company that specializes in atopic allergic disorders, oncology and rare diseases. Its leading drugs include Lantus for treating diabetes and Dupixent for treating atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Sanofi also recently acquired Provention Bio, which adds Tzield to Sanofi’s existing diabetes treatment portfolio. Conover says impressive 34% growth in immunology drug Dupixent sales helped offset pressures on generic drug sales in the second quarter. He says sales growth should accelerate in mid-2024 thanks to easier comparisons and new product launches. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $61 fair value estimate for SNY stock, which closed at $54.05 on Oct. 9.

Dividend yield: 3.5%

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in oncology, immunology and cardiovascular therapeutics. The company’s leading drugs include blood thinner Eliquis, lung cancer drug Opdivo and multiple myeloma drug Pomalyst. Conover says Bristol-Myers’ recent research and development event in September highlighted the company’s mid-stage pipeline drugs that will be entering pivotal studies within the next 18 months, including several drugs targeting multiple myeloma, lymphoma, prostate cancer, lupus and myelofibrosis. Conover says these drugs will be critical in offsetting patent losses for Eliquis and Opdivo in 2028. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $66 fair value estimate for BMY stock, which closed at $56.61 on Oct. 9.

Dividend yield: 4%

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C, liver disease, hematology, oncology and inflammation. Its leading drugs are HIV drugs Biktarvy and Genvoya and antiviral medication Veklury. Andersen says she is impressed by Gilead’s ability to consistently gain share of the HIV market and grow its oncology business. She says the market does not fully appreciate the company’s long-term potential in HIV treatment and prevention, as well as the opportunity to further expand its oncology portfolio into lung cancer and immuno-oncology. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $97 fair value estimate for GILD stock, which closed at $75.06 on Oct. 9.

Dividend yield: 4%

GSK PLC (GSK)

GSK is one of the world’s largest pharma companies. Leading products include Advair for asthma, Ventolin for bronchospasm and Theraflu for cold and flu symptoms. GSK is also developing longer-duration HIV treatments that should help mitigate the 2028 and 2029 patent expirations of key drugs Tivicay, Triumeq and Dovato, which collectively account for about 15% of the company’s total revenue. Conover says focusing on longer-duration treatments should work well given HIV patients’ preference for fewer dosings. He is bullish on the company’s diverse and innovative product lineup. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $54 fair value estimate for GSK stock, which closed at $37.10 on Oct. 9.

Dividend yield: 3.8%

