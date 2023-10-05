5 Tile Trends Home Buyers Are Loving Right Now

Every decade or so, home design trends change. Staying up to date with these trends can help your home feel…

Every decade or so, home design trends change. Staying up to date with these trends can help your home feel fresh, relevant and appealing. Minor changes like a fresh coat of paint or updating your lighting can do wonders, but what about the more permanent items in your home, like tile?

Tile can be a stylish and functional way to make your kitchen, bathroom or living space stand out. It’s a material that has been used for centuries for wall coverings, flooring, backsplashes and beyond. If chosen well, tile can be a fashionable part of your home for decades.

Choosing tile for your home can be intimidating. There are hundreds if not thousands of colors, shapes, textures, materials, layouts, prices and designs to choose from. Since tile is a more permanent installation due to the cost and effort of replacing them, you want your choice to be functional, beautiful and attractive to future buyers.

Here are the tile trends buyers love right now.

1. Gray is Out, Neutrals and Bold Colors Are In

Gray and white have dominated the home decor space for the last 10 years or so. This was evident in flooring, paint colors, cabinets and tile. Many designers chose white tiles, like subway tile, as a kitchen backsplash or in the bathroom to complement the grey color scheme. White tile is always a safe choice. It is classic and timeless.

Now, there’s a move away from gray and the cooler tones. “Designers are leaning much more towards beige, neutral, warm tones as well as fun, bold colors,” says Abby New, senior design consultant at Britannia Flooring in Winter Park, Florida.

People are using their homes as a vehicle for self-expression, says Kali Gibson, senior brand manager at Fireclay Tile in San Francisco.

“While white and neutral tones will always be a top choice, we’ve noticed a gravitation toward a more layered, painterly palette,” says Gibson. “Think richer hues of reds and rusty browns, earthy greens and softer blues.”

Mosaic tiles are also very popular right now, Gibson says. Sometimes this bright pop can be used as an accent color with paint or other tile, or the bold color tile serves the centerpiece, she says.

2. Vertical Tiles

If there is one trend dominating the design space for tile today, it is vertical tiles. Horizontal subway tiles aren’t out altogether, but many designers and homeowners prefer a vertical orientation without staggering the tiles. This provides longer cleaner lines and centers the space. Vertical tiles can be found in almost any color and are particularly popular in bathrooms right now.

Another popular option is to carry tile beyond the shower or bathtub area. Extending the tile throughout the wall space, for example behind your vanity, brings more color, texture and interest that paint alone couldn’t provide.

3. Large Natural Stones

A lot of designers and homeowners are using dark deep paint colors to complement natural stone tiles. For example, selecting a rich gray-black or a maroon for a kitchen with stone countertops and matching backsplash, says New.

There is a trend toward fewer backsplashes, says New. “Our clients tend to use counter splashes instead or carry over their stone countertops onto the wall rather than having a distinct backsplash,” she says.

Larger tiles can make a space seem bigger. Stone has a natural pattern that can create a dramatic centerpiece and chic design for a bathroom or kitchen with a lot less fuss (and grout) than smaller format tile. Marble and onyx are particularly fitting for this look, but terrazzo deco is also becoming a hot new tile choice. Large format terrazzo tiles are popping up on bathroom floors and as kitchen countertops and backsplashes on popular design sites and social media.

“We’ve noticed a pull towards having the countertops and backsplashes match in the kitchen,” says Casey Howard, principal at Casey Howard Interior Design, based outside San Francisco. “We’re also seeing more nontraditional shapes and textures for backsplashes and a draw toward simplicity and spa vibes in bathrooms with organic shapes and textures.”

4. Squares and Checkerboard

Square tiles were popular in the 1950s through the early 1970s. Many homeowners think small, square avocado tiles covering an entire bathroom instantly means “outdated,” but retro square tiles are trendy again. Designers are using square tiles in both small and large formats to create checkered designs on the floor, backsplash and bathroom space. Black and white checkered tiles are a popular choice, but others are using more neutral earth tones in their pattern designs as well.

“Square tile has come back in a big way in the last couple of years, in part due to the rise of the trending but forever timeless checkerboard pattern,” Gibson says. “We’re seeing homeowners and designers go for a checked pattern in bathrooms, kitchens, fireplaces and pool waterlines.”

5. Hand-Painted Tiles

Hand-painted tiles have been used for centuries. Artisan tile makers date back to Roman times and can still be found across Europe. The trend faded for a while as people moved into more simple, monochrome tile choices.

But now that bold colors are all the rage again, hand-painted tiles are being used more often. Mostly neutral earth tones dominate the hand-painted tile space, but repetitive, geometric and intricate patterns show up as fun centerpieces around fireplaces, in showers or on bathroom floors.

Many hand-painted tiles being used today trace influences to places like Morocco, Spain, Portugal and Italy. These tiles can add an antique touch to a farmhouse or historic home.

Keeping up with current styles still requires a homeowner to stay true to the authenticity of the home’s architecture to avoid trend pitfalls, Howard says

“The magic of design is found in mixing styles, pulling elements from a variety of genres and trends, to create unexpected moments that are a little bit familiar and a little bit surprising and hold your interest and ultimately prove timeless,” she says.

Remember that not every trend may appeal to you, and that’s OK.

“It’s always better to choose what you like best versus what’s currently trending,” Gibson says. “Tile is a much more permanent choice than something like paint, so lean into what you think you’ll love for years to come.”

Update 10/03/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.