3M: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — 3M Co. (MMM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.08 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $3.74. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.68 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue of $8.31 billion in the period.

3M expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.95 to $9.15 per share.

