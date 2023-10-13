13 Grocery Stores With Senior Discounts

You may be able to save money on groceries if you are age 55 or older. Some supermarkets offer discounts…

You may be able to save money on groceries if you are age 55 or older. Some supermarkets offer discounts to senior citizens, many of which apply during specific days of the week or month. Not all locations provide the same promotions, so find out if a senior discount is available at your local grocery store and if you’re eligible.

Some of the grocery stores that offer senior discounts include:

1. American Discount Foods.

2. Bashas’.

3. Brookshire’s.

4. DeCicco Family Markets.

5. Fred Meyer.

6. Fry’s Food Stores.

7. Harris Teeter.

8. Hy-Vee.

9. New Seasons Market.

10. Tony’s Fresh Market.

11. Tops.

12. Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace.

13. Weis Markets.

1. American Discount Foods

Monday is senior day at this grocery store. If you are age 62 or older, you can get an extra 10% off your purchase. Have a valid ID ready to show proof of age to receive the promotion.

2. Bashas’

On the first Wednesday of every month, customers age 55 and older can save an extra 10% on their purchase at the store. Bring your identification to show proof of age, and you will also be asked to use the store’s Thank You card to be eligible for the discount. The promotion doesn’t apply to prescriptions, alcoholic drinks, tobacco products, postage stamps, gift cards, Western Union transactions, taxes, lottery tickets or fuel. Keep in mind the discount is only applied to a single transaction.

3. Brookshire’s

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, seniors who are at least age 60 can save 5% on their purchases by asking for the discount and showing their ID. Ask at checkout for the discount, and be aware that the promotion doesn’t apply to certain items, such as tobacco, alcohol, gift cards, Western Union money orders, stamps, tickets, bill pay, check cashing, and other store office service items and fees.

4. DeCicco Family Markets

At participating locations, you will be granted a discount on regular-priced items if you are age 62 or older. You will be asked to register, have a DeCicco Preferred Card and show identification to qualify for the senior discount. Check with the store near you, as the day of the discount offer varies.

5. Fred Meyer

On the first Tuesday of each month, you can get an extra 10% off of designated items at this chain if you are at least 55 years old. The savings can be applied to groceries and nutrition products that carry the store’s private brand, which includes Fred Meyer, Kroger, Simple Truth and others. The discount can also be used for certain clothing, shoes, accessories, home products and some electronics.

6. Fry’s Food Stores

On the first Wednesday of every month, seniors who are 55 and older can get an extra 10% off most items. These include groceries, health and beauty supplies, pet food and supplies, apparel, housewares, toys, and sporting goods. It can’t be applied to prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, event tickets, postage, lottery, transit services, Western Union services, money orders, fees, fuel or gift cards.

7. Harris Teeter

Every Thursday, if you are age 60 or older, you can receive a 5% discount after all other coupons have been applied. You need a VIC card, which gives you access to promotions in the store. The discount does not apply to gas, pharmacy purchases, tickets or gift cards.

8. Hy-Vee

On Thursdays, seniors age 55 and older can receive a 5% discount on some products at participating locations. Ask at the store near you to learn the details.

9. New Seasons Market

On senior Wednesdays, if you are age 65 or older, you can get an extra 10% off most items. Ask at the store for details on which products are eligible for the discount.

10. Tony’s Fresh Market

At certain locations, this supermarket offers seniors age 62 and older a 10% discount on certain products at the store. Ask at the market in your area to see if the offer is available and on which day of the week.

11. Tops

Shoppers who are age 60 or older are eligible to save during “Young at Heart Day” at Tops. The store offers special promotions to seniors on the first Tuesday of every month. Sign up at the customer service desk to get access to savings on certain out-of-pocket prescription purchases as well as a 6% discount on your grocery bill. Once you’re registered, the discount is automatically applied at the checkout.

12. Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace

Head to the store’s customer service desk and show your identification to apply for senior discounts. After you sign up, the discount will be applied every Wednesday when you shop at the store.

13. Weis Markets

Customers aged 60 and older are eligible to save 10% on certain products every Tuesday. The discount applies to some Weis brand merchandise. You’ll need to scan the Weis Rewards Card to receive the offer. Bring your identification and ask a store associate for details on the program.

