10 Fun College Towns for Outdoor Activities

Find a school with the right setting for you. A school’s location can have an enormous impact on a student’s…

Find a school with the right setting for you.

A school’s location can have an enormous impact on a student’s experience there. For outdoor enthusiasts, finding a school in a place that offers a variety of recreational opportunities is likely a priority. Many schools are located near mountains, national parks, beaches, lakes and other attractions, giving students easy access to nature. Here are 10 fun college towns for students interested in outdoor sports and activities.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Located along the old Route 66, Albuquerque is home to the University of New Mexico and has a blend of cultures and scenery. The Sandia Mountains, which can be seen in the distance from the city, offer plenty of hiking and camping opportunities. The city is steeped in Native American, Pueblo and Spanish history. One popular spot to visit is Petroglyph National Monument, one of the largest petroglyph sites in North America. Managed by the National Parks Service, the park features “designs and symbols carved onto volcanic rocks by Native Americans and Spanish settlers 400 to 700 years ago,” according to the park’s website. Several hiking trails and biking paths are available as well. Albuquerque is also known for the famed Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, an annual weeklong hot air balloon event with food, music and other entertainment.

Asheville, North Carolina

Outdoors and craft beer enthusiasts will likely enjoy Asheville, ranked No. 7 on U.S. News’ list of Best Places to Live Near the Mountains and known as a popular city for young people. Home to the University of North Carolina Asheville, the main draw for many people is the outdoor activities, thanks to the city’s close proximity to the Blue Ridge Mountains. From Asheville, you will find easy access to multiple trailheads on the Appalachian Trail, and the city and surrounding areas offer other hikes of varying degrees of difficulty. Adventure seekers can also enjoy the many hiking, biking, zip lining and whitewater rafting options in one of the numerous parks and forests nearby.

Bloomington, Indiana

Located in south-central Indiana, Bloomington has a variety of options for outdoors sports enthusiasts, particularly bicyclists. Named after the Indianapolis 500, the Little 500 is a bike race for Indiana University sororities, fraternities and other student groups, and is one of the biggest events of the year for students and community members. Students and visitors can also ride bikes through downtown on the B-Line Trail or head to Lower Cascade Falls for an afternoon of adventure. Nearby Monroe Lake offers a space for boating, kayaking, camping, canoeing and other water sports. Just to the east of town is Brown County, known for its beautiful foliage in the fall and numerous hiking and camping spots.

Boise, Idaho

Located in southwestern Idaho near the Oregon border, Boise is known for its bevy of outdoor activities. Ranked No. 3 on U.S. News’ list of Best Places to Live Near the Mountains and home to Boise State University, the city provides a mix of big-city nightlife and serene outdoors. It’s situated at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and near the Boise and Sawtooth National Forests, and adventurists can choose from several options for hiking and exploring, with skiing and snowboarding available at nearby Bogus Basin Ski Resort. There’s also no shortage of mountain biking, cycling and running trails in and around the city, including the Boise River Greenbelt, a 25-mile tree-lined pathway for running, cycling and walking that winds through the heart of the city.

Boulder, Colorado

Nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder may be an ideal spot for students who want to attend college near the mountains or be close to ski resorts. Ranked No. 1 on the U.S. News list of Best Places to Live Near the Mountains and No. 4 on Best Places to Live, the home city of the University of Colorado has 300 miles of hiking and biking trails and 45,000 acres of open space, according to the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau website. Many of these trails are in Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks, a swath of publicly owned land focused on preservation and maintaining public space for outdoor enjoyment. Known as a destination spot for outdoor athletes, the city also offers numerous spots for kayaking, rock climbing, rafting and paddle boarding.

Cookeville, Tennessee

Roughly 80 miles east of Nashville is Cookeville, a small town that’s home to Tennessee Tech University and serves as a haven for hikers and people who love the outdoors. The town and surrounding areas are full of hiking trails, waterfalls, lakes, rivers and state parks. Cummins Falls, Burgess State Park, Rock Island State Park and Fall Creek State Park are all within a one-hour drive. Great Smoky Mountain National Park and other state parks, each with campgrounds and hiking trails, are also located within a short drive.

Eugene, Oregon

Sports and physical activity permeate Eugene, the birthplace of athletic apparel giant Nike. Known as TrackTownUSA for its affinity for and history with track and field and distance running, the city also offers plenty of recreational activities that allow people to enjoy the nature of the Pacific Northwest. Hiking and biking trails are scattered throughout the city, as well as campgrounds and spaces for water sports. Students can also go rafting and fishing or, in colder months, hit the slopes to ski or snowboard. Other activities available in the area include dune buggy tours, disc golf, skateboarding and golf. Students at the University of Oregon can choose from a variety of outdoorsy physical education elective courses, such as scuba, bouldering, rock climbing and wilderness survival.

Ithaca, New York

Located in central New York at the base of the Cayuga River, Ithaca is surrounded by several rivers and lakes running through the city as part of the Finger Lakes region. The town, home to Cornell University and Ithaca College, adopted the slogan “Ithaca Is Gorges” as a nod to the surrounding beauty and steep valleys. Cornell students can relax on Library Slope or take a leisurely stroll around Beebe Lake. Ithaca students and community members have access to the Ithaca College Natural Lands, protected natural areas managed by students, faculty and staff that include outdoor classrooms, research sites, forest resources and recreational opportunities.

Malibu, California

Students attending Pepperdine University in California may want to pack a surfboard when they head to campus. Formed in 1937 and situated atop a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the campus is a prime location for students interested in water sports and activities. Those who want to learn to surf can take a surfing class offered by the school. Other outdoor and athletic-related courses offered as physical education electives include golf, tennis, sailing, equestrian and triathlon training, according to the Seaver College of Letters, Arts and Sciences course catalog. Away from campus, students can take a hike on one of the numerous area trails, and adventure seekers can enjoy paragliding and mountain biking.

Tucson, Arizona

Located in the southern part of Arizona, Tucson is a hot spot for outdoor recreation. Home to the University of Arizona, the city is situated between Saguaro National Park, which has the nation’s largest cacti, Tucscon Mountain Park and Santa Catalina Natural Area. Students can enjoy the region’s desert terrain, which offers hiking, biking, camping and walking paths through various trails and mountain peaks, including Mt. Lemmon and Mica Mountain. Students can join the Outdoor Adventures Community, a living-learning community on campus that brings together students who are passionate about the outdoors. Students in the Outdoor Recreation program can partake in several one-day and weekend trips to experience hiking, rock climbing, canoeing and canyoneering, which involves traversing a canyon through various methods like hiking and rappelling.

Other Campus Resources

Learn more about college settings by checking out the U.S. News guide to urban, suburban and rural schools. Connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) to get more advice on making the college decision.

Fun College Towns for Outdoor Activities

— Albuquerque, New Mexico

— Asheville, North Carolina

— Bloomington, Indiana

— Boise, Idaho

— Boulder, Colorado

— Cookeville, Tennessee

— Eugene, Oregon

— Ithaca, New York

— Malibu, California

— Tucson, Arizona

More from U.S. News

How to Make a College List

21 Places Worth Seeing on College Tours

How to Make the Most of Virtual College Tours

10 Fun College Towns for Outdoor Activities originally appeared on usnews.com