Zumiez: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $194.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Zumiez said it expects revenue in the range of $211 million to $216 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $278.6 million.

