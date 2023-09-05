Zscaler: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.7…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $455 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $430.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $202.3 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.62 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $472 million to $474 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion.

