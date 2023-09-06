Yext: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $102.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Yext expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $101.5 million to $102.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Yext expects full-year earnings in the range of 29 cents to 30 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $405 million to $407 million.

