When to Take the SAT, ACT

High school is a busy time for students, especially if attending college is part of their plan. But before sitting down and filling out an application, college-bound students must accomplish a few related goals, which often include taking the SAT or ACT.

These standardized college admissions tests are offered several times throughout the academic year. For the SAT, students have the option to choose from dates in March, May, June, August, October, November and December. ACT test dates are in February, April, June, July, September, October and December.

Before registering for a specific test date, high school students should consider the following factors:

— Time commitments.

— College application deadlines.

— Test preparation timeline.

— Potential need for retakes.

Time Commitments

Junior year is stressful, as students may be balancing a number of Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate courses with extracurricular activities.

“By the time they get to that March to June stretch, they are already a little worn down,” says Ann Derryberry, owner and academic director at Everest Tutors & Test Prep in Maryland.

“Everything is ramping up academically, and if they can use the fall (of junior year) to get through their admissions test, we find that to be a much less stressful process,” she adds. “I find my spring testers are very overloaded, and then this is just something that’s difficult that you’re adding to their already busy life.”

However, for students playing competitive sports, such as football, the junior year fall test route may not be the best option. After deciding which test to take, students need to figure out what commitments they have around the available test dates in order to pick the date that best fits their schedule, Derryberry says.

“Whether you do it on your own or you enlist the help of some kind of service or tutor, it’s going to add time to your life and you need to be able to continue to manage your school workload and your extracurriculars,” she says. “Because as soon as we’ve hit the scales to where the student is feeling overloaded, something is going to give. We don’t want it to be the grades, those are the most important things. And I don’t want my kids to have to give up their joys, their extracurriculars. So usually the thing that gives will be the time and energy that’s going into the preparation process.”

College Application Deadlines

Depending on when a student plans to apply to college, their test results may not arrive before the application deadline.

The Common Application — which is accepted by more than 1,000 U.S. colleges and universities — opens on Aug. 1, for instance, with early decision and early action deadlines in November or December.

ACT scores are normally available between two and eight weeks after the test date — depending on if the writing portion was taken — while SAT scores are released two to four weeks after testing. However, once the SAT goes digital beginning in spring 2024, those results will be available in days rather than weeks, according to the College Board, which administers the SAT.

With those deadlines in mind, many test prep experts say waiting until senior year to take the test for the first time is tough.

“You don’t really want to be in that nether region of, ‘Oh, what are my scores?’ ‘Am I going to be using them?’ Derryberry says. “That’s just added stress and something to think about on top of all the other pieces of the application that have to get out the door at that point. So I prefer a timeline of fall to winter testing and wrapping up late winter, early spring” in a student’s junior year.

Test Preparation Timeline

Experts advise students to start preparing for the SAT or ACT about eight weeks before the test.

“If you’re in the mindset of, ‘I got a low score on my PSAT, so I really need to study for the next six months to bring that up,’ I generally find we do reach kind of like a burnout period,” Derryberry says. “It’s a long time for students to stay with that material, stay engaged with that material and stay enthusiastic.”

Preparation looks different for each student, but can involve taking individual practice tests or working with an SAT or ACT tutor.

Some students, however, may worry that they aren’t prepared for the SAT math section early in their junior year. But many experts say students should be ready as long as they’ve already taken Algebra 2.

“I find a lot of times students will come back and say, ‘The math was really challenging because I didn’t know all of it,'” says Jesse Doyle, founder and independent college counselor at Fit for U College Counseling in New York. “Because they’re not learning it until the end of 11th grade, they don’t have that strong foundation. But algebra, problem-solving, data interpretation, geometry and trig are really the basic math things that they should know.”

Potential Need for Retakes

Students should budget in time for a potential retake, as target test scores aren’t always reached on the first try. Derryberry recommends going into preparation with a two-test strategy.

“We just want to plan on doing two. If you hit your magic number on that first test, awesome. And then off we go,” she says. “Every test is a little bit different. Sections will vary in difficulty, and that’s all personal and relative to the student.”

Usually after taking the test two or three times, scores typically start to plateau, Doyle says.

Diana Wang, founder of Millennial Prep in California, says one common mistake test-takers make, which may lead to additional retakes, is picking the wrong test.

“I’ve had situations where a student came to me last minute after taking some prep classes somewhere and still hadn’t reached her target,” she says. “After the first or second session, I was like, ‘You need to move to the ACT or vice versa.’ When she took the other test, it went by so much faster. … I think that’s something that students really need to consider: What test is best for me and my skill sets?”

