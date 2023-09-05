Fasting-Mimicking Diet: A DIY Meal Plan

Recently, fasting has become a hot topic in the world of science and nutrition. A growing body of research conducted…

Recently, fasting has become a hot topic in the world of science and nutrition. A growing body of research conducted over the past decade or two have suggested that fasting — or abstaining from eating food — for certain periods of time might pay significant health dividends, such as improved weight management, lowered risk of developing type 2 diabetes and a reduced risk of cancer.

So, how do you take advantage of this growing practice? Let’s walk through everything you need to know, including fasting techniques and a diet plan with simple, tasty meals you can prep.

What Is a 5-Day Fasting-Mimicking Diet?

There are several different ways to approach fasting, and one of the more popular ones is the 5-day fasting-mimicking diet. It’s related to intermittent fasting, or IF, a dieting protocol that has become increasingly popular in recent years.

Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting can take a number of different forms, such as the popular 16:8 method, which consists of a daily 8-hour window when you can eat, followed by a 16-hour rest period when you don’t consume anything. Another approach to IF includes fasting for one or two nonconsecutive days per week. Regardless of the approach, IF dictates when you can and can’t eat, but it doesn’t typically prescribe what you can and can’t eat.

Research on IF benefits is growing, notes Cathy Leman, a Chicago-based registered dietitian and nutrition therapist, certified personal trainer and founder of the Peaceful Plate program.

“(There’s) a lot of evidence from animal studies that intermittent fasting does have favorable effects on insulin, metabolism and inflammation, but human studies have not supported those findings yet,” Leman says, adding that “intermittent fasting can be beneficial for some people because it causes them to put their awareness on their eating habits and to be more deliberate when they’re eating.”

For example, if you’re prone to late-night snacking, IF can help you correct that habit, which might lead to weight loss and subsequent health benefits.

Fasting-mimicking

It can be difficult to completely forego food, and it can be even more challenging to fast long enough to derive any real benefits from the practice. Fasting-mimicking, however, offers a less challenging way of garnering the benefits of a full fast.

Fasting-mimicking is “a low-calorie diet designed to mimic fasting without fasting,” explains Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health in Los Angeles.

The approach effectively “tricks” your body into thinking you’re fasting while you’re actually still taking in some food. The eating period lasts five days, a time span that’s been associated with the benefits of fasting.

There are several ways to mimic a fast to find that sweet spot between too much and too little food. A commercial version of the fasting-mimicking approach to eating was pioneered by Valter Longo, a biogerontologist and cell biologist at the University of Southern California who has conducted extensive research on food restriction and how it may influence health and longevity.

Based on the findings of his research, Longo founded the L-Nutra technology company and developed the ProLon fasting-mimicking diet to help consumers get with the program.

How Does the Fasting-Mimicking Diet Work?

The fasting-mimicking diet is a reduced-calorie diet with a specific macro- and micronutrient breakdown. This nutrient composition makes your body think it’s fasting while you’re actually still eating small amounts of food, confirms Kristine Dilley, a registered dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

The diet lasts for five days, and the approach breaks down as follows:

— Day 1: You consume 1,100 calories. Of those calories, 11% should come from protein, 46% from fat and 43% from carbohydrates.

— Days 2 to 5: You’ll consume just 725 calories per day, with a macronutrient breakdown of 9% protein, 44% fat and 47% carbohydrates.

During each of the five days, you should consume a minimum of 70 ounces of water. This fast period should be repeated once per month for a minimum of three months to achieve optimal results, Dilley explains.

“The only ‘restrictions’ are the calories,” Hunnes adds.

Specific foods aren’t outlawed per se, as long as they conform to the recommended macronutrient profile. Dieters following the fasting mimicking approach, however, are urged to avoid caffeine during the fasting period.

Can You Lose Weight?

Because you’ll be strictly limiting calories for a period of five days, it’s likely you will lose weight on the fasting-mimicking diet.

“One study on humans indicated that three cycles of a 5-day fasting-mimicking diet per month were effective in reducing body weight, waist circumference and BMI, systolic blood pressure and IGF-1, a marker associated with aging,” Dilley explains.

These effects were found to be sustainable for up to three months after completing at least three monthly cycles, she adds.

But this frequency can be onerous and expensive, and it may not be suitable for all.

“You need to assess whether you could comply with a restrictive diet on an ongoing basis and whether the diet is financially feasible,” Dilley says.

Megan Wroe, a wellness manager with Providence St. Jude Medical Center in Southern California, notes that simply doing a single 5-day round of the fasting-mimicking diet is unlikely to change anything.

“One 5-day plan in combination with the rest of your month or year eating ultra-processed foods and not following a health-promoting lifestyle will not do anything,” she points out. “Lifestyle changes are required in order for this program to do any good, whether you try it monthly or just a couple times per year.”

She adds that a fasting-mimicking diet “is not intended to be a daily regimen but to support and enhance a healthful lifestyle.”

What Foods Do You Eat?

What you should eat really depends on whether you’re using the L-Nutra/ProLon diet or if you’re doing a fasting-mimicking diet on your own.

“When following the program by L-Nutra, you simply eat what comes in the package for you and nothing outside of that,” Wroe explains.

However, if you’re trying a DIY approach, it’s the combination of ingredients that matters, she adds. On this diet, you’ll be eating:

— Clear broths and vegetable soups.

— Small amounts of nuts and olive oil for good fats.

— Vegetables, including leafy greens, broccoli, cucumbers and carrots.

— Small servings of berries.

— Limited amounts of beans, lentils and legumes, such as chickpeas or hummus.

You’ll also need to restrict high-glycemic ingredients, Wroe says. High-glycemic foods are those that rapidly elevate blood sugar. Examples include:

— White rice, pasta, bread and other grains that have been stripped of their fiber and nutrients.

— Pastries, cookies, cakes and other baked goods.

— Foods with added sugar and sugar-sweetened beverages, such as soda and coffee drinks.

— Instant oatmeal, cornflakes and other prepared breakfast foods.

— White potatoes.

— Watermelon.

How Much Does the Fasting-Mimicking Diet Cost?

Anytime you change your diet, you may be looking at changes to your food shopping budget. Below, we’ve set out the differences between paying for the ProLon diet and a DIY approach that follows similar rules but doesn’t include the program fees and the cost of prepackaged foods.

ProLon diet

The ProLon fasting-mimicking diet program, which has undergone clinical trials at USC and been patented, features a meal program you can buy. This program includes all the foods you need in measured quantities to stick with the plan for five days.

“(The) ProLon prepackaged meal kit consists of plant-based whole foods and does not include the use of any meat or dairy foods, gluten, GMOs or processed foods,” Dilley explains.

It also contains a supplemental energy drink and a plant-based omega-3 supplement.

ProLon currently offers a few meal options for five days that range from $170 to $350, depending on the product and subscription plan. The company also offers coach-led fasting groups users can join for support.

“This is slightly higher than many other diet plans, but it is also not intended for long-term use,” Wroe notes, adding that “the ingredients are incredibly high quality, which is something that cannot be said of most other pre-made diet foods.”

Users are recommended to follow the plan once per month for anywhere from one to six months. Hunnes notes that the cost for the 5-day program is “enough for two weeks of groceries in my house of three people. I don’t think that’s any bargain considering how few calories you’re taking in.”

Compared to other fasting approaches, such as intermittent fasting, which simply alters the timing of food intake rather than the foods themselves, the ProLon program can be more expensive. It also might increase your spending when you consider that you’ll still have other grocery expenses during the month.

DIY approach

Because the ProLon program can be a big financial commitment for many people, some are trying a do-it-yourself approach for the fasting-mimicking diet. You can do that, provided you follow the rules (listed below) and keep the ratio of macronutrients in the target zone to induce ketosis — when your body breaks down fat for fuel — to unlock the benefits of fasting.

Wroe cautions that on your own, there’s a greater risk of failing to meet your nutrient needs. It may also be more difficult to enter ketosis safely — if your ratios of macronutrients aren’t just right, the diet may not be as effective as if they were precise. These two potential problems are less likely to develop when using the tested and prepackaged program, she says.

How to Follow the Fasting-Mimicking Diet

The rules of the fasting-mimicking diet are fairly straightforward. You’ll be tricking your body into thinking you’re fasting by removing most of the calories you’d typically eat each day.

The rules

The general idea on the fasting-mimicking diet is to consume 800 calories or fewer on fasting days and to adhere to a ratio of macronutrients that are roughly 10% protein, 45% fat and 45% carbohydrates. The fasting period lasts for five days and should be undertaken once per month until your target weight has been achieved.

5-day meal plan

Use the following meal plan to help guide your way on a DIY fasting-mimicking diet:

Day 1

— Breakfast: 1 cup of herbal tea or black, decaf coffee (unsweetened) and a half cup of berries.

— Lunch: Mixed salad with various leafy greens and cucumbers with a tablespoon of a light vinaigrette dressing.

— Snack: 10 almonds.

— Dinner: A cup of steamed or lightly sautéed vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower and carrots with a tablespoon of olive oil.

Day 2

— Breakfast: Herbal tea or black, decaf coffee (unsweetened) and a small piece of fruit, such as an apple or pear.

— Lunch: A cup of clear vegetable broth with added diced vegetables.

— Snack: Celery sticks with ¼ cup of hummus.

— Dinner: A cup of low-salt, broth-based lentil or vegetable soup.

Day 3

— Breakfast: Herbal tea or black, decaf coffee (unsweetened) and a half cup of berries.

— Lunch: Half a cup of cooked quinoa or brown rice with a cup of steamed vegetables.

— Snack: A piece of fruit, such as a small orange or a plum.

— Dinner: 4 ounces of baked or grilled fish with a cup of mixed greens and 10 olives.

Day 4

— Breakfast: Herbal tea or black, decaf coffee (unsweetened) and a small piece of fruit.

— Lunch: Leafy green salad with a cup of assorted colorful vegetables and a tablespoon of a light vinaigrette dressing.

— Snack: 10 almonds.

— Dinner: A cup of stir-fried or roasted vegetables, such as broccoli, bell peppers or zucchini, with ¼ of a block of tofu.

Day 5

— Breakfast: Herbal tea or black, decaf coffee (unsweetened) with a half cup of berries.

— Lunch: A cup of clear vegetable broth with a cup of fresh, diced vegetables.

— Snack: A medium cucumber, sliced, and a medium carrot sliced into sticks with ¼ cup of hummus.

— Dinner: ½ cup of cooked black beans or kidney beans with a cup of sautéed spinach and a tablespoon of olive oil.

Grocery list and meal prep

Here is a handy food list to take to the grocery store with you when shopping for five days’ worth of “meals” for the fasting-mimicking diet.

— Tofu or tempeh.

— Vegetable broth.

— Leafy greens (lettuce, spinach, kale, arugula).

— Carrots.

— Celery.

— Zucchini.

— Cucumber.

— Tomatoes.

— Broccoli.

— Cauliflower.

— Strawberries.

— Raspberries.

— Blueberries.

— Apples.

— Oranges.

— Plums.

— Almonds.

— Walnuts.

— Olive oil.

— Quinoa.

— Black or kidney beans.

— Hummus.

Desserts and Snacks

Traditional desserts aren’t really an option on the fasting-mimicking diet because of the diet’s calorie restrictions. But you can certainly use berries and other fruit as a kind of dessert while staying within the parameters of the plan.

You can also enjoy a daily snack, such as:

— Almonds.

— Walnuts.

— Pecans.

— Macadamia nuts.

— Hummus.

— Carrots or celery sticks.

— Kale crackers.

— Specially formulated nutrition bars that conform to the prescribed macronutrient profile.

Health Benefits of the Fast-Mimicking Diet

The fasting-mimicking diet purports to carry many of the same health benefits of other fasting regimens.

These benefits include:

— Weight loss.

— Reduced belly fat.

— Decreased cholesterol levels.

— Decreased blood sugar levels.

— Decreased inflammation in the body.

The fasting-mimicking diet also claims to slow the aging process through improved cellular repair — a process called autophagy — and cellular regeneration, Dilley says.

“Autophagy is a process in which old, damaged cells are recycled to produce new, healthier ones,” she explains. “Intermittent fasting has been shown to optimize autophagy, which may protect against mental decline and slow cellular aging.”

Wroe adds that while the research isn’t conclusive, there is a theory that the diet can help the body better use chemotherapy, at least when it’s used ahead of time.

“It primes the immune system to work efficiently,” she explains.

It might also help those who struggle with overeating and don’t recognize their body’s satiety signals.

“This program can help in re-connecting with hunger and fullness sensations as well as teach mindful eating skills,” Wroe explains.

Health Risks of the Fasting-Mimicking Diet

While there can be health benefits from the diet, it’s not entirely a risk-free endeavor. There can be some downsides to this approach to eating.

Hunnes notes that because the fasting-mimicking period only lasts five days, results will not be sustainable.

“For diet results to be sustainable, you need to be following a lifestyle diet or change for several months, if not years,” Hunnes adds. “This is setting you up for yo-yo dieting and weight loss/regain.”

Dehydration is also one area of concern because you’ll be limiting the amount of food you take in, which can be a source of fluid. It’s important to follow the recommended fluid intake and be sure you’re drinking enough water, Dilley says.

“There’s also a risk for possible adverse effects on individuals taking medications that may be affected by food and fluid or specific nutrient intakes,” she adds.

When you’re fasting or fasting-mimicking, you’re depriving your body of calories, which could slow your metabolic rate and lead to you “feeling starved,” Hunnes points out. This starvation effect could then impact mental health. As such, it’s always best to check with your doctor or a registered dietitian before making any major changes to your diet.

Who should use (or avoid) a fasting-mimicking diet?

There are some people who should not adopt a fasting-mimicking diet. These include:

— Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Women need to take in more calories, not fewer, when pregnant or breastfeeding because these activities gobble up a lot of energy.

— People with nutritional deficiencies or those who are underweight. Cutting out so much food can worsen existing nutritional deficiencies.

— People with a history of eating disorders. Restricting your food intake can be triggering for people who have or have had an eating disorder and could lead to unhealthy behaviors. A 2022 studyconducted among adolescents and young adults in Canada noted that intermittent fasting was associated with disordered eating behaviors.

Dilley adds that people with a preexisting medical condition, such as hypertension, diabetes, liver disease or another chronic condition, should consult a physician prior to starting this or any other new diet.

The Bottom Line

While some research has suggested that a fasting-mimicking diet could offer some health benefits, more research is needed.

Before undertaking a fasting-mimicking diet, it’s imperative that you talk with your health care provider or a registered dietitian to ensure it’s safe for you to follow this approach. As mentioned, restricting your feeding periods could be problematic for many people, and fasting isn’t a good idea for people with certain medical conditions.

What’s more, the fasting-mimicking diet may be difficult to take on, Dilley says.

“All diets are only effective if they’re reasonable for you to follow and maintain,” she explains. “Some patients may benefit from a program that’s this structured and takes the guesswork out of planning their diet, while others may not be able to comply with the strict limitations of what’s allowed on the diet.”

The fasting-mimicking diet does allow for unrestricted eating during three weeks of the month, with just the single 5-day fasting-mimicking period, which may be easier for some people to stick with.

“However, the hefty price tag may be prohibitive for many to be able to stick with the diet long enough to show benefits,” Dilley says.

Hunnes agrees: “It seems to be another fad diet that most likely isn’t worth its high price tag.”

Update 09/06/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.