WestRock, Exxon Mobil and GoDaddy rise; Oracle falls, Tuesday, 9/12/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), down $16.02 to $110.68.

The business software giant reported revenue that fell short of forecasts.

WestRock Co. (WRK), up $1.25 to $35.32.

The company is combining with Smurfit Kappa to create a global packaging company.

Apple Inc. (AAPL), down $2.66 to $176.70.

The company is holding an event to announce its latest iPhone models.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), down 75 cents to $136.17.

An antitrust trial against Google’s parent company got underway challenging its dominance of internet search.

Zions Bancorporation (ZION), up $2.65 to $37.40.

The Utah-based bank said it was seeing improving trends in lending.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY), up $1.88 to $75.58.

Activist investor Starboard Value sent a letter to the company saying it’s deeply undervalued and needs to cut costs and make other changes.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY), up $23.07 to $262.47.

The operator of convenience stores and gas stations reported earnings that blew past analysts’ estimates.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), up $2.94 to $117.12.

Energy companies were rising broadly as the price of crude oil climbed.

