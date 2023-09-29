Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Sep. 29. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Sep. 29.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 29 10:30 AM President Biden attends tribute in honor of outgoing Joint Chiefs chair – Armed Forces Farewell Tribute in honor of outgoing Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley, followed by Armed Forces Hail in honor of Air Force Gen. Charles brown Jr, who succeeds Gen. Milley as Joint Chiefs Chairman. Attendees include President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III delivers remarks

Location: Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Sheridan Ave and, Carpenter Rd, Fort Myer, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD, 1 703 697 5131

——————–

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 29 11:00 AM Former Rep. Gabby Giffords attends rally in support of Virginia State Senatorial candidate – Get Out and Vote rally for Virginia State Senate Democratic candidate Monty Mason, with participants including former Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and former State Delegate Jay Jones

Weblinks: https://masonforvirginia.com/

Contacts: Maddie Summers, Mason for Virginia, maddie@masonforvirginia.com, 1 913 406 4517

Please email Maddie Summers at maddie@masonforvirginia.com for additional information around location.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 29 6:00 PM Virginia Tech holds dedication event – Virginia Tech University holds event to dedicate Quillen Spirit Plaza, following $2m donation from three siblings of the Quillen family

Location: Virginia Tech, Virginia Tech, 285 Ag-Quad Ln, Blacksburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.unirel.vt.edu, https://twitter.com/virginia_tech

Contacts: Margaret Ashburn, Virginia Tech, mkashburn@vt.edu, 1 540 529 0814

——————–

Friday, Sep. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 01 The Nation’s Gun Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thenationsgunshow.com/

Contacts: Showmasters, info@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 29 Drive For Veterans Charity Golf Tournament

Location: Westfields Golf Club, 13940 Balmoral Greens Ave, Clifton, VA

Weblinks: http://www.driveforveterans.com, https://twitter.com/driveforvets

Contacts: Del Smith, Drive for Veterans, dsmith@parcar.com, 1 608 524 8888

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Sep. 29 Leidos Holdings Inc Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.36000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

