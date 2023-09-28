Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 28. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 28.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 8:45 AM GOP Rep. Rob Wittman discusses China at CSIS – ‘China’s Strategy of Political Warfare: Views from Congress’ CSIS International Security Program discussion, on the approach Congress has taken to address Chinese political warfare, with speakers Republican Rep. Rob Wittman and CSIS International Security Program Director Seth Jones

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, handrewschwartz

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 10:00 AM Asa Hutchinson on campaign trail in Virginia – Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson visits Drug Enforcement Administration Headquarters to mark the agency’s 50th anniversary

Location: US Drug Enforcement Administration, 600 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.asa2024.com, https://twitter.com/AsaHutchinson

Contacts: Rob Burgess, Asa for America, rburgess@asa2024.com, 1 317 371 4743

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 5:00 PM Catholic Charities of Arlington hosts 50th anniversary celebration of Christ House

Location: Christ House Arlington Diocese, 131 S West St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.ccda.net/

Contacts: Mary Shaffrey, Catholic Diocese of Arlington Media, mary.shaffrey@arlingtondiocese.org, 1 703 841 2517 , 1 571 405 0061

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 6:30 PM Henrico County Public Schools monthly meeting

Location: New Bridge Learning Center, 5915 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 6:30 PM Doug Emhoff delivers remarks at Biden Victory Fund event in Virginia – Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff delivers remarks at a political event for the Biden Victory Fund in Virginia on behalf of President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection

Location: The Jefferson Hotel, 101 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Kevin Munoz, Joe Biden for President, kmunoz@joebiden.com, 1 904 383 0360

This event at the Jefferson Hotel will be open to pre-credentialed media.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 7:00 PM Virginia Department of Transportation holds public information session – Virginia Department of Transportation holds public information session on I-95 and Route 123 interchange improvements

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Mike Murphy, Virginia Department of Transportation, michael.murphy@vdot.virginia.gov, 1 703 638 8547

Thursday, Sep. 28 – Friday, Sep. 29 FDIC/JFSR Annual Bank Research Conference – Annual Bank Research Conference, jointly sponsored by FDIC’s Center for Financial Research and the Journal of Financial Services Research (JFSR). Speakers include Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chair Martin Gruenberg

Location: FDIC, 3501 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fdic.gov, https://twitter.com/FDICgov

Contacts: FDIC/JFSR Conference , FDICJFSRConference@fdic.gov

Thursday, Sep. 28 – Saturday, Sep. 30 AAPA Leadership and Advocacy Summit – American Academy of Physician Assistants Leadership and Advocacy Summit

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.aapa.org/, https://twitter.com/aapaorg

Contacts: American Academy of Physician Assistants, media@aapa.org

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Sep. 28 9:00 AM CarMax Inc Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Angela Cegnar, CarMax Inc, investor_relations@carmax.com, 1 804 747 0422 x 7865

Thursday, Sep. 28 CarMax Inc Q2 2024 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Angela Cegnar, CarMax Inc, investor_relations@carmax.com, 1 804 747 0422 x 7865

Thursday, Sep. 28 AvalonBay Communities Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 1.65000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

Friday, Sep. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 01 The Nation’s Gun Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thenationsgunshow.com/

Contacts: Showmasters, info@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 29 President Biden attends tribute in honor of outgoing Joint Chiefs chair – Armed Forces Farewell Tribute in honor of outgoing Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley, followed by Armed Forces Hail in honor of Air Force Gen. Charles brown Jr, who succeeds Gen. Milley as Joint Chiefs Chairman. Attendees include President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD, 1 703 697 5131

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Sep. 29 Leidos Holdings Inc Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.36000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

