Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Sep. 27.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 27 10:30 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin speaks at One-Year Partnership for Petersburg Initiative – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at One-Year Partnership for Petersburg Initiative celebration

Location: Petersburg Public Library, 201 W Washington St, Petersburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 27 3:00 PM Dem Rep. Bobby Scott speaks at Learning Policy Institute discussion on safe schools – ‘Safe Schools, Thriving Students: School, District, State, and Federal Policy Lessons’ Learning Policy Institute discussion, co-sponsored by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, and the Education Commission of the States, on ‘effective policy approaches and high-impact investments that can help create schools that foster student well-being and academic and social emotional learning’. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, National Center for Learning Disabilities CEO Jacqueline Rodriguez, and NAACP Director of Education Innovation and Research Ivory Toldson

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://learningpolicyinstitute.org/, https://twitter.com/LPI_Learning

Contacts: Nicole Wilbon, Learning Policy Institute, nwilbon@learningpolicyinstitute.org, 1 650 332 4076

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 27 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting

Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 27 – Thursday, Sep. 28 Annual Federal Networks conference

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.telestrategies.com/fednetworks/index.htm

Contacts: TeleStrategies, info@telestrategies.com, 1 703 734 7050

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 27 – Thursday, Sep. 28 Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA conference

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.smgconferences.com/defence/northamerica/conference/umst-usa, https://twitter.com/SMi_Group

Contacts: SAE Media, events@saemediagroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 27 – Thursday, Sep. 28 Cleaning Products US conference

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.cleaningproductsconference.com/cleaning-products-us, https://twitter.com/WeAreSmithers

Contacts: Smithers, info@smithers.com

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 8:45 AM GOP Rep. Rob Wittman discusses China at CSIS – ‘China’s Strategy of Political Warfare: Views from Congress’ CSIS International Security Program discussion, on the approach Congress has taken to address Chinese political warfare, with speakers Republican Rep. Rob Wittman and CSIS International Security Program Director Seth Jones

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, handrewschwartz

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 28 – Friday, Sep. 29 FDIC/JFSR Annual Bank Research Conference – Annual Bank Research Conference, jointly sponsored by FDIC’s Center for Financial Research and the Journal of Financial Services Research (JFSR). Speakers include Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chair Martin Gruenberg

Location: FDIC, 3501 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fdic.gov, https://twitter.com/FDICgov

Contacts: FDIC/JFSR Conference , FDICJFSRConference@fdic.gov

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 28 – Saturday, Sep. 30 AAPA Leadership and Advocacy Summit – American Academy of Physician Assistants Leadership and Advocacy Summit

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.aapa.org/, https://twitter.com/aapaorg

Contacts: American Academy of Physician Assistants, media@aapa.org

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 28 9:00 AM CarMax Inc Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Angela Cegnar, CarMax Inc, investor_relations@carmax.com, 1 804 747 0422 x 7865

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 28 CarMax Inc Q2 2024 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Angela Cegnar, CarMax Inc, investor_relations@carmax.com, 1 804 747 0422 x 7865

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 28 AvalonBay Communities Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 1.65000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

——————–

——————–

Friday, Sep. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 01 The Nation’s Gun Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thenationsgunshow.com/

Contacts: Showmasters, info@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 29 President Biden attends tribute in honor of outgoing Joint Chiefs chair – Armed Forces Farewell Tribute in honor of outgoing Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley, followed by Armed Forces Hail in honor of Air Force Gen. Charles brown Jr, who succeeds Gen. Milley as Joint Chiefs Chairman. Attendees include President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Sep. 29 Leidos Holdings Inc Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.36000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

