Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Sep. 26. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Sep. 26.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 26 8:30 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at Great Indoors Symposium

Location: Lansdowne Resort, 44050 Woodridge Pkwy, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 26 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 26 10:00 AM AG Garland attends DEA Family Summit on Fentanyl – Drug Enforcement Administration 2nd Annual Family Summit on Fentanyl, with attendees including U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and DEA Administrator Anne Milgram

Location: US Drug Enforcement Administration, 600 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.dea.gov, https://twitter.com/DEANews

Contacts: Barbara Carreno, DEA public affairs, barbara.I.carreno@usdoj.gov, 1 202 307 7977

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 26 12:00 PM Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for ARCPoint Labs of Chester

Location: ARCpoint Labs of Chester, 13223 Rivers Bend Blvd, Chester, VA

Weblinks: https://chesterfieldchamber.com/, https://twitter.com/ChesterfieldCC

Contacts: Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, events@chesterfieldchamber.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 26 2:00 PM U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forward returns home following 78 day deployment

Location: US Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, 4000 Coast Guard Blvd, Portsmouth, VA

Weblinks: http://www.uscg.mil, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: Coast Guard Atlantic Area Public Affairs, coastguardatlanticarea@service.govdelivery.com, 1 757 398 6608

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 26 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 26 – Sunday, Oct. 01 Richmond International Film and Music Festival – Richmond International Film and Music Festival (RIFF), showcasing a diverse range of feature and short films from around the world

Location: Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://rvafilmfestival.com/, https://twitter.com/RVAFilmFest, #rvafilmmusicfest

Contacts: Heather Waters, Richmond International Film Festival press, heather@rvafilmfestival.com, 1 404 281 3748

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 27 3:00 PM Dem Rep. Bobby Scott speaks at Learning Policy Institute discussion on safe schools – ‘Safe Schools, Thriving Students: School, District, State, and Federal Policy Lessons’ Learning Policy Institute discussion, co-sponsored by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, and the Education Commission of the States, on ‘effective policy approaches and high-impact investments that can help create schools that foster student well-being and academic and social emotional learning’. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, National Center for Learning Disabilities CEO Jacqueline Rodriguez, and NAACP Director of Education Innovation and Research Ivory Toldson

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://learningpolicyinstitute.org/, https://twitter.com/LPI_Learning

Contacts: Nicole Wilbon, Learning Policy Institute, nwilbon@learningpolicyinstitute.org, 1 650 332 4076

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 27 – Thursday, Sep. 28 Annual Federal Networks conference

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.telestrategies.com/fednetworks/index.htm

Contacts: TeleStrategies, info@telestrategies.com, 1 703 734 7050

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 27 – Thursday, Sep. 28 Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA conference

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.smgconferences.com/defence/northamerica/conference/umst-usa, https://twitter.com/SMi_Group

Contacts: SAE Media, events@saemediagroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 27 – Thursday, Sep. 28 Cleaning Products US conference

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.cleaningproductsconference.com/cleaning-products-us, https://twitter.com/WeAreSmithers

Contacts: Smithers, info@smithers.com

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 28 – Friday, Sep. 29 FDIC/JFSR Annual Bank Research Conference – Annual Bank Research Conference, jointly sponsored by FDIC’s Center for Financial Research and the Journal of Financial Services Research (JFSR). Speakers include Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chair Martin Gruenberg

Location: FDIC, 3501 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fdic.gov, https://twitter.com/FDICgov

Contacts: FDIC/JFSR Conference , FDICJFSRConference@fdic.gov

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 28 – Saturday, Sep. 30 AAPA Leadership and Advocacy Summit – American Academy of Physician Assistants Leadership and Advocacy Summit

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.aapa.org/, https://twitter.com/aapaorg

Contacts: American Academy of Physician Assistants, media@aapa.org

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 28 9:00 AM CarMax Inc Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Angela Cegnar, CarMax Inc, investor_relations@carmax.com, 1 804 747 0422 x 7865

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 28 CarMax Inc Q2 2024 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Angela Cegnar, CarMax Inc, investor_relations@carmax.com, 1 804 747 0422 x 7865

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 28 AvalonBay Communities Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 1.65000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.