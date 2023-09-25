Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Sep. 25. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Sep. 25.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Sep. 25 11:00 AM HHS Secretary Becerra in Virginia – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra highlights ‘the progress made to advance Latino health equity under the Biden-Harris Administration’, participating in a fireside chat on Latino health and holds a press availability

Location: El Paso Mexican Grill, 16918 Dumfries Rd, Dumfries, VA

Weblinks: http://www.hhs.gov, https://twitter.com/HHSgov

Contacts: HHS, media@hhs.gov, 1 202 690 6343, SpoxHHS

——————–

Monday, Sep. 25 12:00 PM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares participates in a Hispanic Leaders luncheon

Location: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Cir, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Commonwealth of Virginia, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

Members of the media interested in covering the event with Attorney General Miyares MUST RSVP to Victoria LaCivita vlacivita@oag.state.va.us by 10:00AM on September 25

——————–

Monday, Sep. 25 6:00 PM Richmond City Council meeting

Location: City of Richmond Virginia (City Hall), 900 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 26 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 26 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 26 – Sunday, Oct. 01 Richmond International Film and Music Festival – Richmond International Film and Music Festival (RIFF), showcasing a diverse range of feature and short films from around the world

Location: Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://rvafilmfestival.com/, https://twitter.com/RVAFilmFest, #rvafilmmusicfest

Contacts: Heather Waters, Richmond International Film Festival press, heather@rvafilmfestival.com, 1 404 281 3748

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 27 3:00 PM Dem Rep. Bobby Scott speaks at Learning Policy Institute discussion on safe schools – ‘Safe Schools, Thriving Students: School, District, State, and Federal Policy Lessons’ Learning Policy Institute discussion, co-sponsored by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, and the Education Commission of the States, on ‘effective policy approaches and high-impact investments that can help create schools that foster student well-being and academic and social emotional learning’. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, National Center for Learning Disabilities CEO Jacqueline Rodriguez, and NAACP Director of Education Innovation and Research Ivory Toldson

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://learningpolicyinstitute.org/, https://twitter.com/LPI_Learning

Contacts: Nicole Wilbon, Learning Policy Institute, nwilbon@learningpolicyinstitute.org, 1 650 332 4076

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 27 – Thursday, Sep. 28 Annual Federal Networks conference

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.telestrategies.com/fednetworks/index.htm

Contacts: TeleStrategies, info@telestrategies.com, 1 703 734 7050

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 27 – Thursday, Sep. 28 Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA conference

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.smgconferences.com/defence/northamerica/conference/umst-usa, https://twitter.com/SMi_Group

Contacts: SAE Media, events@saemediagroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 27 – Thursday, Sep. 28 Cleaning Products US conference

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.cleaningproductsconference.com/cleaning-products-us, https://twitter.com/WeAreSmithers

Contacts: Smithers, info@smithers.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.