Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Sep. 24.

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Sep. 24.

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Sep. 24 2:30 PM Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine visits the newly redesigned Manassas Museum

Location: The Manassas Museum, Historic District, 9101 Prince William St, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.manassascity.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofManassas

Contacts: Patty Prince, City of Manassas, VA, pprince@ci.manassas.va.us, 1 703 257 8456

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Sep. 24 3:00 PM Alexandria City Council hosts town hall meeting

Location: Del Pepper Community Center, 4850 Mark Center Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Ebony Fleming, City of Alexandria, ebony.fleming@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 402 1745

Sunday, Sep. 24 – Wednesday, Sep. 27 Annual Tobacco Science Research Conference

Location: Norfolk Waterside Marriott, 235 E Main St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.tsrcinfo.com/

Contacts: TSRC, info@tsrcinfo.com, 1 470 535 9767

Tuesday, Sep. 26 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 26 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 26 – Sunday, Oct. 01 Richmond International Film and Music Festival – Richmond International Film and Music Festival (RIFF), showcasing a diverse range of feature and short films from around the world

Location: Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://rvafilmfestival.com/, https://twitter.com/RVAFilmFest, #rvafilmmusicfest

Contacts: Heather Waters, Richmond International Film Festival press, heather@rvafilmfestival.com, 1 404 281 3748

