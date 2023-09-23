Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Sep. 23. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Sep. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Sep. 23 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Sep. 23 6:30 PM Mike Pompeo and Virginia AG Miyares speak at Family Foundation of Virginia Gala – Family Foundation of Virginia host annual Richmond Gala, with keynote remarks from former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, and special guest Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares

Location: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.familyfoundation.org/

Contacts: Victoria Cobb, Family Foundation of Virginia, victoria@familyfoundation.org, 1 804 343 0010

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 23 – Sunday, Sep. 24 The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show – The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show, with over 700 booths

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thebigfleamarket.com/, https://twitter.com/BigFleaMarket

Contacts: Big Flea Market, info@damorepromotions.com, 1 757 430 4735

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Sep. 24 2:30 PM Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine visits the newly redesigned Manassas Museum

Location: The Manassas Museum, Historic District, 9101 Prince William St, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.manassascity.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofManassas

Contacts: Patty Prince, City of Manassas, VA, pprince@ci.manassas.va.us, 1 703 257 8456

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Sep. 24 3:00 PM Alexandria City Council hosts town hall meeting

Location: Del Pepper Community Center, 4850 Mark Center Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Ebony Fleming, City of Alexandria, ebony.fleming@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 402 1745

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 24 – Wednesday, Sep. 27 Annual Tobacco Science Research Conference

Location: Norfolk Waterside Marriott, 235 E Main St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.tsrcinfo.com/

Contacts: TSRC, info@tsrcinfo.com, 1 470 535 9767

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.