Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Sep. 22. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Sep. 22.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 22 10:00 AM City of Alexandria hosts Emergency Preparedness Fair

Location: Market Square, 300 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Ebony Fleming, City of Alexandria, ebony.fleming@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 402 1745

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Sep. 22 – Sunday, Oct. 01 State Fair of Virginia – State Fair of Virginia, including livestock exhibitions and competitions, amusement rides, food exhibitions and vendors and live music

Location: The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA

Weblinks: http://www.statefairva.org/, https://twitter.com/StateFairVA

Contacts: Pam Wiley, State Fair of Virginia, pwiley@statefairva.org, 1 804 290 1128, 1 804 291 6315

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Sep. 23 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 23 – Sunday, Sep. 24 The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show – The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show, with over 700 booths

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thebigfleamarket.com/, https://twitter.com/BigFleaMarket

Contacts: Big Flea Market, info@damorepromotions.com, 1 757 430 4735

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 24 – Wednesday, Sep. 27 Annual Tobacco Science Research Conference

Location: Norfolk Waterside Marriott, 235 E Main St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.tsrcinfo.com/

Contacts: TSRC, info@tsrcinfo.com, 1 470 535 9767

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.