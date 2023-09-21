Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 21. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 21.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 21 8:00 AM Virginia Passenger Rail Authority hosts conversation on rail safety initiatives – Virginia Passenger Rail Authority hosts conversation on rail safety initiatives, with Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller

Location: 3516 South St, Petersburg, VA

Contacts: Karina Romero, VPRA, karina.romero@vpra.viginia.gov, 1 804 401 7912

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 21 11:00 AM Virginia House and Senate Democrats hosts early vote kick off event

Location: Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vahousedems.org, https://twitter.com/VAHouseDems

Contacts: Morgan Hopkins, Virginia House Democrats, morgan@vahousedems.org

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 21 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds remote media availability for Virginia reporters – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds media availability to discuss the possibility of a govt. shutdown and ‘the need to continue offering support to Ukraine’

Location: Senate Press Gallery, 316 S St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

Thursday, Sep. 21 National Latina Symposium and Awards – Annual National Latina Symposium. Includes the Distinguished Military Service Awards Ceremony, honoring Latina military and civilian personnel ‘who through their service have enhanced the role of Latinas in their organizations’

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://nls.latinastyle.com/, https://twitter.com/LATINAStyleMag

Contacts: Latina Style Magazine, NLS@latinastyle.com, 1 703 312 0904

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 21 – Saturday, Sep. 23 ‘Artificial Intelligence – Promise and Peril for Mortgage Lending’ Summit – ‘Artificial Intelligence – Promise and Peril for Mortgage Lending’ Summit, co-hosted by MBA and MISMO

Location: Amazon Headquarters 2 (HQ2), 510 14th St S, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.mba.org/conferences-and-education/conferences-meetings, https://twitter.com/MBAMortgage

Contacts: MBA, meetings@mba.org, 1 800 793 6222 x 3

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Sep. 22 – Sunday, Oct. 01 State Fair of Virginia – State Fair of Virginia, including livestock exhibitions and competitions, amusement rides, food exhibitions and vendors and live music

Location: The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA

Weblinks: http://www.statefairva.org/, https://twitter.com/StateFairVA

Contacts: Pam Wiley, State Fair of Virginia, pwiley@statefairva.org, 1 804 290 1128, 1 804 291 6315

Saturday, Sep. 23 – Sunday, Sep. 24 The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show – The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show, with over 700 booths

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thebigfleamarket.com/, https://twitter.com/BigFleaMarket

Contacts: Big Flea Market, info@damorepromotions.com, 1 757 430 4735

