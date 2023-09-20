Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Sep. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Sep. 20.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 20 1:00 PM U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-18718, https://twitter.com/customsborder

Contacts: CBP Public Affairs, 1 202 344 1355

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 20 3:30 PM Virginia Gov. Youngkin donates salary to LEC – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin donate their third quarter salary to the Life Enrichment Center

Location: College Park Elementary School, 1110 Bennington Rd, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

Members of the media interested in covering the event with Governor Youngkin and First Lady Youngkin must RSVP to press@governor.virginia.gov by 12:00 PM on September 20th with the following details:

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Sep. 20 Dominion Energy Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.66000 USD

Weblinks: https://dominionenergy.mediaroom.com/, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy Investor Relations, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

Thursday, Sep. 21 National Latina Symposium and Awards – Annual National Latina Symposium. Includes the Distinguished Military Service Awards Ceremony, honoring Latina military and civilian personnel ‘who through their service have enhanced the role of Latinas in their organizations’

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://nls.latinastyle.com/, https://twitter.com/LATINAStyleMag

Contacts: Latina Style Magazine, NLS@latinastyle.com, 1 703 312 0904

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 21 – Saturday, Sep. 23 ‘Artificial Intelligence – Promise and Peril for Mortgage Lending’ Summit – ‘Artificial Intelligence – Promise and Peril for Mortgage Lending’ Summit, co-hosted by MBA and MISMO

Location: Amazon Headquarters 2 (HQ2), 510 14th St S, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.mba.org/conferences-and-education/conferences-meetings, https://twitter.com/MBAMortgage

Contacts: MBA, meetings@mba.org, 1 800 793 6222 x 3

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Sep. 22 – Sunday, Oct. 01 State Fair of Virginia – State Fair of Virginia, including livestock exhibitions and competitions, amusement rides, food exhibitions and vendors and live music

Location: The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA

Weblinks: http://www.statefairva.org/, https://twitter.com/StateFairVA

Contacts: Pam Wiley, State Fair of Virginia, pwiley@statefairva.org, 1 804 290 1128, 1 804 291 6315

